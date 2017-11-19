Menu
Police discovered a dead man outside a supermarket, but he didn't die from natural causes
A convicted felon is now in custody following a tense situation in southwest Houston yesterday afternoon.

RELATED: After Police Breach Barricade, SWAT Standoff in Northeast Houston Leads to Arrest


Officers responded to reports of a man, who they discovered barricaded inside a residence in the 11000 block of Bollinger Park Court, shooting a gun in his backyard at around noon, according to Eyewitness News.

Police say the suspect suffers from mental-health issues and uses PCP.

“Our hostage negotiators talked to him for a great deal of time,” Captain Larry Baimbridge said in an interview following the standoff. “Ultimately, he came outside and followed all the commands.”

Officers then took the suspect into custody.

RELATED: Houston SWAT officers responding to a scene in southwest Houston, suspect in custody

The incident comes two days after another HPD SWAT situation, where a man barricaded himself inside an apartment in southwest Houston following what is believed to be a domestic dispute.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Advertisement