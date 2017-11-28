According to reports, four men entered Jeff’s Jewelry in Conroe in October 2016 with an intent to steal money and merchandise.
What they didn’t expect was owner Jeffrey Turner Jr. to fire back, killing one of them:
Javian Jackson, 21, died at the scene, while the other three men fled, police reports show.
Now, Coredarian Javonte Bailey, 22, is joining Kadarius Krisshawn Royston, 24, on the prosecutor’s of list of convicted for the robbery case.
Because Bailey is reportedly set to provide testimony, they further said this sets him up for probation, instead of the up-to-99-year sentence he would otherwise be eligible for if convicted.
During an interview, Jim Prewitt, a chief prosecutor in the major crimes department, if he did end up gong to prison, the sentence would be capped at 30 years.
Bailey is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26.