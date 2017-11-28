According to reports, four men entered Jeff’s Jewelry in Conroe in October 2016 with an intent to steal money and merchandise.

What they didn’t expect was owner Jeffrey Turner Jr. to fire back, killing one of them:

Javian Jackson, 21, died at the scene, while the other three men fled, police reports show.

Now, Coredarian Javonte Bailey, 22, is joining Kadarius Krisshawn Royston, 24, on the prosecutor’s of list of convicted for the robbery case.

Originally scheduled to go to trial Monday, Bailey reportedly plead guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery instead.

As part of the deal, court documents showed he “pledged to provide truthful testimony” for prosecutors in the other criminal cases against Sedrick Jermaine Townsend, 37, and Santo LaCharles Stephens, 21.

Prosecutors said they believe Townsend and Stephens are the other two involved in the midday heist.