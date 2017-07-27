Another naked man near MetroRail scares north Houston drivers

Another day, another naked man near the Houston MetroRail.

It seems that Houston’s public transit is a magnet for naked men. Last month, a video showing a naked man getting tasered by Houston cops on a MetroRail train went viral.

In that incident, the man hit an officer as police tried to subdue him. In this week’s episode, things weren’t quite as dramatic.

Drivers reported seeing a naked man walking around and rummaging through the trash near the MetroRail. The man was seen near the intersection of Fulton and the 610 Loop in North Houston on Wednesday morning.





NAKED AND AFRAID:@JeffEhlingABC13 is live with the bizarre sighting of a naked man at a METRORail stop in N. Houston https://t.co/Vh91oUDTdW pic.twitter.com/zAoAMlSKpK — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 27, 2017

Witness Elizabeth Madera couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

“I was like oh my God!” she said. “Somebody was messing with me. I was like no this is not happening.”

Madera says that after digging in the trash, the naked man charged toward her car.

Police soon responded to the scene and arrested the man.