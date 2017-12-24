Menu
A car crashed into a power pole along Highway 6 overnight, leaving about 3,000 homes and businesses in Sugar Land without electricity, authorities said they estimated.


The crash, which reportedly happened at about 2:00 a.m. near Settlers Way Boulevard, closed parts of the road for hours.

Authorities say a  driver in the accident walked away uninjured.

Slow down, H Town!

