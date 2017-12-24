A car crashed into a power pole along Highway 6 overnight, leaving about 3,000 homes and businesses in Sugar Land without electricity, authorities said they estimated.
RELATED: The mastermind behind a Sugar Land inheritance scheme is set for execution
The crash, which reportedly happened at about 2:00 a.m. near Settlers Way Boulevard, closed parts of the road for hours.
RELATED: A new study shows Houston is one of Texas’ most dangerous cities, but Sugar Land may be a Lone Star sweet spot
Authorities say a driver in the accident walked away uninjured.
Slow down, H Town!