Another reason to shop online, traffic near The Galleria could be gridlocked for at least the next 1,825 days

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) officials say they want to make the US-59 and 610 Loop interchange a better experience.

But, according to agency plans, at least five years stand between drivers and a completed road construction project near The Galleria.

Reports indicate construction is set to begin in January, after holiday – and shopping – traffic dissapates.

Highway officials announced the interchange will be revamped to allow for “more capacity”; one-lane ramps will become two-lane, and shoulders will be added to the 610 West Loop bridge.





Reports further show roadwork will happen on portions of the US-59 southbound ramp onto the 610 West Loop northbound, but the agency said more lanes will not be added.

“While the contractor has 5 1/2 years to finish, there are incentives in the project to encourage the contractor to finish a lot sooner,” TxDOT spokesperson Danny Perez said in an interview with ABC 13. “We are confident this will happen.”

Construction crews are already working on utilities in the surrounding area, priming the roads for the impending gridlock – err, construction.