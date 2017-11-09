Another Texas congressman is calling it quits, leaving an open seat for Houston in 2018

U.S. Rep. Ted Poe, R-Humble, will not run for re-election in the November 2018 elections.

Poe, who serves parts of west Houston and the northern suburbs, made the announcement Tuesday.

After representing the district since 2005, Poe plans to spend more time with his family.

“I am looking forward to spending more time in Texas, especially with my 12 grandkids who have all been born since I was first elected to Congress,” he said in a statement.





He posted a letter on Facebook announcing his resignation.

While Poe was diagnosed with leukemia last year, he says he is in good health.

Last month, the Texas Tribune reported Poe’s Democratic challenger Todd Litton had shocked many when he maintained fund-raising pace with Poe.

Litton, a non-profit executive, was considered a long-shot, but his ability to attract funds and a solid campaign have some wondering if the area could go blue in 2018.

Poe is the fifth Texan in Congress to announce his retirement this year.

In announcements last week, U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio, and U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Dallas, said they would not run in 2018. Both cited term limits requiring them to step down from the high-profile committees on which they serve as chairmen.

Like Smith and Hensarling, Poe has voiced political frustrations recently, resigning from the House Freedom Caucus earlier this year after they failed to vote on the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare.

U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Richardson, also announced his retirement, while U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, is vacating his seat to run for the U.S. Senate.