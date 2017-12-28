Police believe a Texas teacher at Bay City ISD did more than educate her middle school-aged student, after the father of the 13-year-old boy found her in the backseat of a car with his son.





The father told police he caught the two together in a car parked in the 5200 block of Oak Manor Boulevard; after finding his son in the backseat of the car with his teacher, the father took his concerns to Bay City ISD police on December 15.

The district police reportedly called in the Bay City Police Department to conduct an investigation, during which police said they found evidence of the relationship on the victim’s phone.

Authorities are said to be charging Rachel Gonzalez, 44, with engaging in an improper relationship with a student and online solicitation of a minor.

Police booked her into Matagorda County jail on December 22, and Bay City Police Department posted on Facebook regarding the arrest: