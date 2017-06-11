Another unsolved case has stumped authorities, and HPD is asking Houstonians for help once again

An unsolved murder from 2014 has left the Houston Police Department scratching their heads.

After Kevin Paddio was stabbed inside his northeast Houston home almost three years ago, Crime Stoppers recently released footage showing a person believed to be the suspect fleeing the scene.

Police believe Paddio could have known his killer because there were no signs of forced entry, and there is evidence the suspect was familiar with the home.





The 45-year-old elderly-persons’ caregiver was brutally murdered in a “very violent attack,” and the suspect remains at large.

The suspect is described as “a black male with a mustache and slim build.” A $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

