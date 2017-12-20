Houston resident Jimmy Nguyen didn’t get to enjoy this weekend’s Day for Night music festival for long:

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Summit put Nguyen on blast on the main stage’s projection screen shortly after he allegedly arrived.

Giant photos of his face posted with the message, “This is Jimmy Nguyen. He needs to leave the festival immediately,” made their way around the venue; another screen read “#BOGUS.”

Free Press Houston, the organizers of Day for Night, also outed Nguyen on their Instagram page:

Nguyen later got slammed again in another LED-lit message, clumped in with the likes of Hurricane Harvey and Donald Trump – two other things we all, and at least some Houstonians, respectively, can’t stand:

Some wondered why all the hate for Jimmy Nguyen:

Not to be confused with the famous Vietnamese musician, Houston’s Nguyen reportedly entered into the festival with a friend by using a pair of fake all-access passes, but he outed himself to a former classmate who happened to be on the Day for Night street team.

Security reportedly kicked him out around 10:00 p.m.

Some people on a reddit thread shared their views, a number of users agreeing how Free Press didn’t handle the situation correctly:

“The way it’s put on the giant screen makes it sound like he assaulted somebody…I think it’s a really f-cked up and disgusting move on the festival’s part. Send that sh-t to your security staff, not the entire public without an explanation as to why,” user red_suited posted.

Others chose to focus on the fake passes:

“Brush it off. Say you saved up. Say they were a gift. Anything but admitting you forged passes. Seems like an exceptionally stupid thing to do,” another user aslde88 shared.

A rumor reportedly briefly circulated about how Nguyen potentially brought more fake passes to sell, but the matter turned out to be nothing more than such.

