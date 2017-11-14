Menu
Already considered the least affordable in Texas, rent in Houston continues to rise
A petition on Change.org is calling for the City of Houston to honor one of its favorite philanthropists and community leaders.


Aiming for the city to honor Jim McIngvale, owner of the Gallery Furniture retail chain, with a street name, J.R. Alvarenga, the author of the petition, wrote the following on the coalition-building website:

“Jim McIngvale, aka Mattress Mack, is an honest, caring, and hard-working man of God. He served Houston humbly and earnestly throughout Harvey. In the aftermath, he donated and gave away thousands of dollars worth of furniture to those in need. Let’s present this man with the Key to The City of Houston or rename a street or boulevard in his honor or let’s get the Astros to gift this loving man an honorary world series championship ring!”

McIngvale, known to Houstonians at “Mattress Mack,” made nationwide headlines during Hurricane Harvey when he allowed people who were left homeless due to the storm to stay at his furniture showroom for free.

After the storm, McIngvale also paid for airfare, hotel rooms and game tickets for dozens of Houston’s first responders to attend Game 6 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

RELATED: Astros’ Victory Costs “Mattress Mack” $10M, And He Couldn’t Be Happier

As of this writing, the petition is up to over 2,800 signatures, with a goal of 5,000; the plan is to present the petition to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston City Council and the Houston Astros.

McIngvale is also reportedly extending his charitable efforts during the holidays, announcing on Good Morning America he plans to open his North Freeway store on Thanksgiving Day – not for an early holiday sale, but for a meal for those in need.

The Gather and Give Thanks lunch will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

If you’d like to give back on the 23rd, McIngvale and other organizers are looking for volunteers to help serve the meal – read more or sign up here.

RELATED: Mattress Mack Treats Houston’s First Responders to Astros Showdown

Thank you for all you do, Mr. Mack!

