Armed protestors came to the brink of a fat mess Saturday, but order prevailed

In the wake of a violent day in Charlottesville, Virginia, activists and members of the Houston Socialist Movement rallied against Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), Texas’ effective legislative ban on sanctuary city immigration jurisdictions, and police brutality outside Houston City Hall Saturday, while conservative counter-protestors mobilized across the street.

About 50 protestors read poems and sang about their opposition to SB 4 during the afternoon, while approximately 15 right-wing members of the Texas Patriot Network and Proud Boys chanted retorts.





“This is a protest against SB4, against police brutality and against the threat of fascism,” Houston Socialist Movement organizer David Michael Smith said in an interview.

While the demonstration remained non-violent, cops were on hand to calm nerves and keep people in line.

Conservative activists eventually resorted to fat-shaming members of the left-leaning crowd, the latter of which was unimpressed.