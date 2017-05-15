Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted in Houston riding a BCycle and dining at some local faves

The former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was seen cycling through downtown Houston over the weekend.

RELATED: U of H is having a big week, but some of the news is heartbreaking for students

Onlooker Sarah Alethia took a photo of the actor and politician as he pedaled on a BCycle. The BCycle is part of Houston’s plan to become more bike-friendly. She later posted it to her Instagram account.

Schwarzenegger was in town to deliver the commencement address at the University of Houston, according to ABC 13.





In addition to his academic and athletic pursuits over the weekend, Schwarzenegger found time to ingest some local fare.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger shut down a troll criticizing the Special Olympics in the most epic way possible

Shortly after his address, he met up with former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush for a meal at Galleria-area haunt Arcodoro. And, according to Eater Houston, he was also spotted at Killen’s Barbecue.