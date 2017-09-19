Arts festivals in Houston make unfortunate announcements in Harvey’s aftermath

Though things have slowly but surely started on the road back to normalcy for Houston, they still have a ways to go before the city’s ready to host its usual array of music festivals and events.

@Index_Fest Houston has been cancelled. See the statement below for full statement and consider donating to #HurricaneHarveyRelief efforts. https://t.co/q9jqKemovp — HoustonBeerScene (@HTownBeerScene) September 12, 2017

Live Nation announced on Wednesday that its yearly Open Air Festival, scheduled for October 14 and 15, was cancelled. The two-day hard rock show had weather related problems last year as well, according to the Houston Press. Musicians scheduled to play at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this year included Marilyn Manson, Five Finger Death Punch and Mastodon. All tickets bought through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, according to the site.





Indie music festival Index Fest, to be held last Saturday at Post HTX, was also cancelled. The producers of Index Fest said in a statement: “It is with deep disappointment and heavy hearts that Index Festivals, LLC is forced to announce the cancellation of our scheduled event on September 16th 2017 in Houston, TX. All possible efforts were made to execute a successful event for guests, vendors, and local businesses. Due to extensive damage to Houston and surrounding areas by Hurricane Harvey, coupled with the increased strain on necessary resources, Index Fest (Houston) has been forced to cease local operations to ensure the safety and well being of all parties involved.”

Index Fest tickets will be fully refunded, and the organizers should be emailing people this week with instructions on how to get them. They’ve also set up a Fundly page to raise money for Harvey relief, which will be funneled into Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s relief fund.

It remains to be seen whether the string of cancellations will extend into November. Events like the Come and Take It Comedy Festival still appear to be on, with tickets on sale as of this writing.

