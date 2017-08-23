As families vehemently deny allegations, a sodomy scandal is tearing apart one small Texas town

A high school sexual abuse scandal is plaguing La Vernia, Texas.

In the small town of 1,200 people, rumors are circulating something horrible happens to the football players when they get promoted to the varsity team – a “hazing” ritual where new initiates are sodomized with a broomsticks and other common objects.

Back in February, an official investigation was opened into allegations of sexual abuse.

Nine victims came forward.

According to the Daily Beast, the abuse went back at least three years and included football, baseball and basketball players.





So far, 13 students were arrested and charged with sexual assault; since some of those arrested were adults, a number of the alleged perpetrators were charged with sexual assault of a child.

All of them deny the charges, and none face indictments thus far.

A number of parents maintain nothing is wrong, first discounting the rumors as only that, until they ended up getting calls from the La Vernia Police Department to discuss what happened to their sons.

“We trusted that the coaches were watching them, and, you know, taking care of them,” one of them said in an interview with the Daily Beast.

The accused would, according to witnesses, hold down their victims and sodomize them with objects like baseball bats and carbon dioxide tanks.

Some even reportedly struggled.

So far, all 13 suspects are free on bail.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and this is a developing story.