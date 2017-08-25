As Harvey rolls in off the coast, Texas is experiencing several other natural disasters and disappointment

Since the largest hurricane to hit the U.S. in over a decade wasn’t big enough for Texas, the Lone Star State saw another natural disaster today in Irving, where officials confirmed a 3.1 earthquake was detected.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the quake was estimated to hit at the intersection of West Irving Blvd. and N. O’Conner Rd. – the same location of similar quakes from 2015.

Residents were shook around 7:00 a.m. today:





There was an earthquake in Dallas now pic.twitter.com/AYIdwxMBcq — Michelle (@pinkknifewife) August 25, 2017

Did anyone feel that, my whole house ramble, i live in Dallas, tx and i think it was an earthquake. Like if you felt it comment where u live — NikkiForever (@AmberNicole6990) August 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall this evening as a category 3 storm with sustained winds of over 110 mph, and more than Texas’ Gulf region is making plans and taking precautions:

The @AustinPride Parade and Festival has been rescheduled due to #HurricaneHarvey https://t.co/2yjSQgQVvg — Spectrum News Austin (@SpecNewsATX) August 25, 2017

And Austin’s Prideful people were less than thrilled:

No refunds will be provided for the cancelled events in the state’s capital this weekend; however, the lineup rescheduled for September 16, and the party is still happening in a lot of places around town:

Relatedly, several concerts were cancelled in Houston ahead of the storm, including NRG Stadium’s Coldplay show, which promoters called off around noon today.

Despite the cancellations, one Twitter user knows how the Lone Star State will handle the situation:

Dallas had an earthquake and Houston is about to get a category 3 hurricane but guess what? pic.twitter.com/yQew59uKiJ — k a y (@SportsUnicorn) August 25, 2017

Stay safe, y’all.