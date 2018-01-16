Houston’s Hobby and George Bush airports are racking up delays and cancellations due to the cold, according to KPRC. Airlines are doing their best to accommodate customers.
RELATED: Houston’s weather advisory may be upgraded to a winter storm watch or worse
The influx of arctic weather has reportedly led to over 700 cancellations nationwide already, and more are expected.
United Airlines is waiving fees for its customers who had to change flights, leaving on or before Saturday. Southwest cancelled all flights out of Houston for Tuesday and Wednesday. You can reschedule within 14 days, and Southwest won’t charge you an additional fee, or you can be refunded.
American Airlines will also waive fees if you had a flight scheduled for Tuesday, and can leave by Jan. 20.
Delta is offering a refund for cancelled or delayed flights of more than 90 minutes if you choose not to reschedule. If your flight isn’t cancelled but you want to change it, they’re also letting customers make a one-time flight change at no additional charge.
You can keep up to date with the status of your flight for whatever airline you’re on at fly2houston.com.
RELATED: Houstonians warned of barely-visible roadway hazard