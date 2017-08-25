As Hurricane Harvey approaches, Houston officials warn of hoax claims

As Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, Houston is preparing to ride out the coming rain.

While the storm is a serious threat, officials are warning an internet hoax could provoke unnecessary panic.

A viral email and social media post, one version of which claims to be written by attorney, falsely states officials believe Harvey’s danger to be far worse than is being reported.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett was one of the first to react to the email, which he says is inaccurate.

Part of the email’s claims is how the city expects more rain to fall than what is allegedly being reported.

Judge Emmett assures residents the city is prepared for the storm, regardless of how much rain falls:

“There’s no number,” he said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. “All you can do is be prepared for unheard of amounts of rain.”

Oh boy – looks like a ton of rain is about to unload. Here’s a prayer for family, friends & everyone in #HurricaneHarvey’s path–stay safe. pic.twitter.com/r1LM1kwCXw — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) August 25, 2017

Mayor Sylvester Turner joined in on the conversation, as well, encouraging citizens to rely on reputable weather news sources, such as the National Weather Service, for updates and information on the storm.

County officials are further asking the people stop sharing the false information on social media.

A Sugar Land law firm pegged in one of the versions of the fake news did not take credit for the contents of the email, but did not directly deny it originated within their system.