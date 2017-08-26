As Hurricane Harvey is downgraded to a Category 1, Texas braces for days of flooding

Although Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded from a Category 4 to a Category 1 storm, the fallout in Texas has only just begun.

The “Lone Star State” is now bracing itself for extreme flooding conditions in the coming days. More than nine inches of rain has fallen in South Texas.

Harvey made landfall about 10 p.m. Friday east-northeast of Corpus Christi as a Category 4, with winds in excess of 130 mph.

But wind speeds quickly weakened and by early Saturday, Harvey was downgraded. It continues to produce gusts of up to 120 mph and sustained winds of 90 mph. The National Hurricane Center warns of “catastrophic flooding” over the next few days.





Emergency personnel in coastal communities like Rockport, just northeast of Corpus Christi, say there’s broad damage to buildings. But Rockport Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Sims said early Saturday that firefighters were hunkered down at the city’s fire station waiting for conditions to improve to assess the damage.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report. Stay tuned for updates.