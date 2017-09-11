As most of the city is recovering, this side of Houston is lagging behind

disTwo weeks after Hurricane Harvey hovered over the city of Houston dumping floodwaters and drowning the city, some neighborhoods remain under water.

Most Houstonians are moving forward with recovery, throwing out damaged furniture, pulling up flooring, and cutting out damaged drywall.

However, many homes in west Houston remain underwater.

West of Beltway 8 and near Buffalo Bayou, the waters stayed long after the floodwaters receded in other areas. The lingering flood has residents wondering when they’ll be able to get back on their feet.





As water drains from the Addicks and Baker reservoirs, the waters remain high even as the waters brought on by Harvey drain away.

The waters remain so high you need a boat to reach them, and ruined cars remain submerged along the flooded streets.

“This is like going to a funeral every day,” resident Hal Lynde told KHOU, speaking of his flooded neighborhood.

Lynde is a resident of Clear Spring Drive. He returns to his home every day to check on the floodwaters, hoping they’ll recede.

Residents are ready to rebuild their lives, but they don’t know when they’ll get that chance. With their homes still underwater, some residents haven’t even been able to return to work yet.

At this point, it’s a waiting game for the displaced residents of west Houston.