As robberies escalate in southwest Houston, investigators believe one suspect is to blame

Authorities are looking for a man they say could be connected to eight robberies across southwest Houston.

Surveillance footage from a robbery of the Walgreens on South Oak Drive back in March provided a description of the suspect. Two months later, the same suspect violently robbed a Cricket store two blocks away from the Walgreens.

RELATED: Group urges Houston City Council to remove confederate statue

He has hit a Subway twice, and one witness was present during two of his robberies.

“I say to them, ‘I’ll be with you in a moment’ and one of them say, ‘You’re going to be with me now. Open the drawer,” she told ABC13.





While he robbed the Subway alone the first time, he brought accomplices with him three months later to commit the second robbery.

“One jumped over and hit me in the head with the gun and shoved the lady down that was pregnant [and took] her purse. I opened the drawer, they took all the money, and they were gone,” the witness told ABC13.

Jeff McShan, who works for Crime Stoppers, says that they believe the suspect is responsible for eight total robberies and that he is escalating with each one.

RELATED: Conroe police chief asked to leave doctor’s office because of his holstered firearm

The suspect wears a black hoodie to each of the robberies, usually with the number “94” printed on it.

While McShan acknowledges that the suspect seems to have mastered his robbery technique, investigators still believe he is a young man in his late teens or early twenties.