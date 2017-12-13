Menu
hasani sized Read this Next

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo
Advertisement

Called “the longest wilderness footpath in Texas,” the Lone Star Trail brings you just north of the city and a little closer to nature.


With 100 miles of untouched terrain, hikers can experience a world before technology took the reins.

The lure of the trail is said to be tempting for many hikers, who can choose to go the trail alone or join the Lone Star Hiking Trail Club for an organized group hike.

RELATED: Relive Houston’s historic snow day with this aerial footage

Thanks to a dedicated young hiker and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Service, however, you can now experience the trail from the safety of your home:

Featured below, agency posted a short film shot during a young hiker’s first long hike, which took place along the Lone Star Trail.

Emily Lozano shared her entire journey with the world, including both her triumphs and her hardships.

Hiking the trail over her spring break, she said she learned more about herself and the people who work to keep the trail open, and despite facing fatigue, ticks and blisters, said she saw Texas in a whole new light.

RELATED: Google data reveals the most “unusually popular” people in Texas

You may not be able to hike the trail yourself, but you can follow Lozano on her trek. Check the video out for yourself to get a closer look at wild Texas.

Happy hiking, Houston.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This magic milk experiment delighted kid genius Anson Wong and he wants you to try it too

This magic milk experiment delighted kid genius Anson Wong and he wants you to try it too

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

Here’s how Mario Batali’s “The Chew” co-stars handled the allegations against him

Here’s how Mario Batali’s “The Chew” co-stars handled the allegations against him

Roy Moore’s loss is a win for conservatives

Roy Moore’s loss is a win for conservatives

Some parents take the Elf on the Shelf way too far

Some parents take the Elf on the Shelf way too far

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo
Rare Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

,
While the City of Houston says Broadacres must allow photo shoots, there are some enforceable restrictions
Rare Houston

While the City of Houston says Broadacres must allow photo shoots, there are some enforceable restrictions

,
Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting
Rare Houston

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

,
Houstonians dealt with a mess on 288 this morning, but you can blame it on a school bus
Rare Houston

Houstonians dealt with a mess on 288 this morning, but you can blame it on a school bus

,
Advertisement