Called “the longest wilderness footpath in Texas,” the Lone Star Trail brings you just north of the city and a little closer to nature.





With 100 miles of untouched terrain, hikers can experience a world before technology took the reins.

The lure of the trail is said to be tempting for many hikers, who can choose to go the trail alone or join the Lone Star Hiking Trail Club for an organized group hike.

Thanks to a dedicated young hiker and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Service, however, you can now experience the trail from the safety of your home:

Featured below, agency posted a short film shot during a young hiker’s first long hike, which took place along the Lone Star Trail.

Emily Lozano shared her entire journey with the world, including both her triumphs and her hardships.

Hiking the trail over her spring break, she said she learned more about herself and the people who work to keep the trail open, and despite facing fatigue, ticks and blisters, said she saw Texas in a whole new light.

You may not be able to hike the trail yourself, but you can follow Lozano on her trek. Check the video out for yourself to get a closer look at wild Texas.

Happy hiking, Houston.