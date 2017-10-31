As victims come forward, a former school counselor stands accused of more sexual abuse

With two new victims coming forward, charges against a former elementary school counselor are reportedly mounting.

Authorities say Brandon McElveen, 33, now faces three counts of indecency with a child, one for each known victim, which allegedly began in 2012 and continued until McElveen’s arrest nearly a week ago.

He is no longer employed at the KIPP Explore Academy, according to reports.

Victims claim McElveen committed the crimes in his former office at the KIPP Explorer Academy in Houston.





The victims told police McElveen would remove them from class for a health check, where they claim the molesting occurred.

An 8-year-old victim told police the counselor, who she knew as Mr. Mack, told her to take off her clothes to check for lice and bug bites. He would then touch her private parts and make her touch his.

A second victim, who is 7-years-old, told police the former counselor instructed her to sit on his lap while he touched her private areas. McElveen allegedly touched the girl multiple times, asking her to keep it a secret.

She said the abuse began during her first grade year and continued into the next.

A third girl, who is 11-years-old, told authorities McElveen began molesting her during first grade, continuing through her fourth grade year; he allegedly began those assaults after her grandmother died, but then used her parents’ divorce as a guise to continue.

She says he would pull down her pants and underwear to “check for bruises.”

JoAnne Musick from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the children came forward by themselves.

“The unique part about this case is that we have so many victims coming forward. He had access to many children,” Musick said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle.

Authorities said they believe there are more victims and expect more charges to be added.

In the aftermath of the alleged abuse, KIPP announced it will be making changes to prevent future crimes, including notifying parents anytime a child is removed from class, installing more cameras and offering training classes on abuse to students, staff and families.

