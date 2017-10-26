Astros 81-year-old super-fan may see her dreams come true after 25 years of loyalty

Jan Mingus is not an ordinary baseball fan– she didn’t just pick up an Astros cap or Jose Altuve jersey last week. The 81-year-old is a die-hard baseball enthusiast, and for the last 25 years, she’s been a dyed-in-the-wool Astros loyalist.

Mrs. Mingus is a season ticket-holder, goes to every home game and attends several road games each season. You’ll also find her at the Astros’ spring training games in Florida each March. She enjoys keeping score of each game as a way to document each out, each hit and each run.

She combined her love of the Astros with her affinity for travel when she attended Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.





She described the experience to a local TV station as “pretty neat, a little bit crowded, a little bit loud, but pretty neat,” despite the Astros’ 3-1 loss to the Dodgers and ace lefty Clayton Kershaw.

Mrs. Mingus describes her lifelong passion for baseball, she shared her family ties to the game.

“(M)y uncle was a pitcher for the Pirates even before I was born,” she said. “So baseball’s been in my family forever.”

When she moved to Houston in 1992, she pledged her baseball allegiance to the Astros. From the days of Dome Foam and the Killer B’s, through the move to Minute Maid Park in 2000, to the three consecutive 100-loss seasons in 2011-13, Mrs. Mingus has just about seen it all.

Only one thing has eluded Mrs. Mingus during her two-plus decades of Astros fandom: a World Series victory parade. After the Astros’ Game 2 win yesterday, she may be one step closer.

The series comes to Houston Friday, Saturday and (if necessary) Sunday. You can count on Mrs. Mingus to be cheering for her team.