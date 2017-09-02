Astros manager’s uplifting speech at first game since Harvey just brought Houston to its feet

As everyone knows, it’s going to be a long road to recovery for Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but on Saturday, a small step back to normality is taking place at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The New York Mets and Houston Astros just got the first game of a doubleheader started, but not before Astros manager A.J. Hinch delivered an uplifting message to all of Houston, thanking first responders, the people of Texas and remembering all of those who have lost everything in this natural disaster.





The crowd was on its feet.

RELATED: Early estimates of Harvey’s damage in dollars put the disaster in alarming perspective

In the grand scheme, this may not seem like much. It’s just sports, after all. But, there is something to be said for getting back to the everyday and getting back to life as it was before a disaster like Harvey.

The return to normalcy has been a theme.

#Astros AJ Hinch on playing their part in return to normalcy. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/sApovy3fcS — Adam Wexler (@awexlerKPRC) September 2, 2017

Interestingly, Matt Harvey is the starting pitcher for the Mets in game 1 and, at the time of this writing, the Astros are beating him to a pulp.

AJ Hinch: "We're going to beat Hurricane Harvey, we'd like to beat Matt Harvey, too." Tune in at 12:30 for @Astros baseball. @ATTSportsNetSW — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) September 2, 2017

Also of note, the Astros are now featuring a patch on their uniforms, saying “Houston Strong.”