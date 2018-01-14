Menu
The Houston Astros are reportedly touring Texas following their historical World Series win as part of the Astros Caravan Tour.

For the players, however, it’s not all autographs and photo-ops — they’re getting their hands dirty, too.


RELATED: Texas favorite Whataburger takes the crown in better burger rankings

For a few lucky baseball fans in San Antonio, life reportedly played out perfectly for a few moments this week when their Whataburger favorites came served by a beloved ball player.

Astros’ relief pitcher Brad Peacock — whose stellar World Series performance is etched into fans’ memories — subbed in for the drive thru employees at a Whataburger where they reportedly met fans.

Whataburger’s official Twitter account tweeted a photo of Peacock serving a fan, complete with a headset.

Peacock reportedly served joined by teammates J.D. Davis and James Hoyt.

Astros officials said players began their tour across Texas on Wednesday and reportedly returned to Houston for Astros FanFest Saturday.

FanFest came offered to fans for free, but you needed to print out a voucher to attend.

RELATED: If you make fun of Texas, Whataburger will make fun of you

Houston forever!

Astros relief pitcher delivers home runs for fans in the form of Whataburger favorites screenshot of @Whataburger's Twitter post
Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

