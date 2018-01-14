The Houston Astros are reportedly touring Texas following their historical World Series win as part of the Astros Caravan Tour.

For the players, however, it’s not all autographs and photo-ops — they’re getting their hands dirty, too.





For a few lucky baseball fans in San Antonio, life reportedly played out perfectly for a few moments this week when their Whataburger favorites came served by a beloved ball player.

Astros’ relief pitcher Brad Peacock — whose stellar World Series performance is etched into fans’ memories — subbed in for the drive thru employees at a Whataburger where they reportedly met fans.

Whataburger’s official Twitter account tweeted a photo of Peacock serving a fan, complete with a headset.

The only thing better than getting Whataburger is getting it served by @astros World Champion @BradPeacock41 pic.twitter.com/C46bTKwgVc — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 11, 2018

Peacock reportedly served joined by teammates J.D. Davis and James Hoyt.

Astros officials said players began their tour across Texas on Wednesday and reportedly returned to Houston for Astros FanFest Saturday.

FanFest came offered to fans for free, but you needed to print out a voucher to attend.

Houston forever!