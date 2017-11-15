Even after their historic World Series win, the Astros aren’t finished lifting spirits around Houston.

Star shortstop Carlos Correa continued the team’s work this week when he visited with tykes who are undergoing treatment at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. Patients and their families were able to meet and take photos with Correa and his fiancee, Miss Texas USA 2016 Daniella Rodriguez.





The couple spent over an hour visiting with fans, signing autographs and posing for photos.

“It’s just a great feeling to be able to see the kids, when you get here, they’re shy and then all of a sudden they have a big smile, they ask for a hug and a signature,” Correa told KHOU.

Houston’s newest it-couple have been making the rounds together, with Rodriguez at her man’s side for his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance and other recent appearances.

The champ is here! @HermannChildren says @TeamCJCorrea drew a larger crowd than Santa. 🎅🏼 Parents and kids alike couldn’t wait to take pictures. pic.twitter.com/wLyJPaVPze — Erica Simon (@EricaOnTV) November 14, 2017

Correa credits his sweetheart for the idea to visit the tiny patients at Children’s Memorial Hermann.

“It’s something great,” Rodriguez told KHOU. “After winning the World Series, people tend to look at the glamorous stuff, but at the end of the day, these people were here to support and I think the kids love that a champion came to visit them at the hospital.”

During her time in pageants, Rodriguez was vocal about her love for children, as well as her desire to help others. At one time, she was working toward a goal of becoming a teacher and school counselor.