Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa recently paid a surprise visit to Houston police officers working on hurricane relief efforts in his native Puerto Rico.





According to Houston Police Department (HPD) announcements, officers are currently working on site at several areas of the Caribbean island affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria earlier this year.

The officers posted a photo with the World Series star on the HPD Twitter account.

Our officers in @PuertoRicoPUR got a surprise visit from @TeamCJCorrea of the World Champion #Houston @astros this week who is also in #PuertoRico helping the community rebuild and recover. pic.twitter.com/2nb0Oc4EwW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 25, 2017

Correa also reportedly held a benefit event in his hometown of Santa Isabel, a town of about 23,000 residents in southern Puerto Rico, which attracted more than 1,000 children by offering food, music, free haircuts and other entertainment.

Ever since the storms struck the island in September, thousands of residents are still being forced to live without food, water or power thanks to the lack of progress on restoring order to the U.S. territory.

Correa, along with his now-retired teammate Carlos Beltran, made significant contributions toward hurricane relief on their native island:

For example, Correa arranged for a cargo plane to deliver relief supplies to islanders, as well as arranging transport for residents who need medical assistance to the U.S. mainland.

“For me, it’s about using this platform to be able to impact other people’s lives,” Correa said in an interview with MLB.com. “Everybody is rebuilding. It’s going to be a year of giving thanks for all the blessings and all the great opportunities this year have brought for every single one of us.”

He continued:

“You pray for all those people that aren’t doing so well because they’re victims of the hurricane and stuff. We can find ways to help, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Correa and Beltran both said they felt the impacts of hurricanes this year, in Puerto Rico and in Houston; Correa said this is why he donated beds to children affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“My family is with me here in Houston,” Correa said. “Even though we went through hurricanes, we are still standing strong. Houston is standing strong, and Puerto Rico is standing strong.”