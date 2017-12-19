A Pearland man’s holiday homage to Houston’s historic Astros lineup is reportedly attracting fans from all of the the region, some of whom are coming by the trailer-load.





“They’re coming from all over Houston,” Clint Richardson said in an interview with KHOU. “I spoke to some folks from Spring and Conroe. I want everybody to come out and enjoy the lights,.”

As show below and posted on social media, Richardson’s display features replica jerseys of the winning Houston lineup on a tiny baseball diamond.

There’s even a replica of the World Series trophy:

“They’re excited to have something to cheer about,” Richardson continued in his interview. “They come by on trailers full of people. They want to come into the yard. They take a picture with their favorite player, of course.”

Richardson said he spent three weeks setting up the display, but this is not his first time championing Houston sports through a light display. Last year, he honored the Texans, which he said won him top honors in his neighborhood.

While he said he didn’t win this year, he admits it could be because he was out of town during judging, so his home stayed dark as the judges passed through the neighborhood.

You can see Richardson’s light show at his home located at 2305 Golfcrest in Pearland.