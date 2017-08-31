At the height of Harvey, one call to Chick-fil-A saved the day

Chick-Fil-A customer service is UNDEFEATED pic.twitter.com/sXgBwHDq5b — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) August 31, 2017

The story behind a photo of an elderly couple rescued on Jet Skis is more interesting than the photo itself.

J.C. Spencer knew two things on Monday morning:

One: he needed to find a way to escape the flood waters of Harvey.

And, two: he wanted to bite into some Chick-fil-A.

Luckily for him, this is Texas, where we go big or go home, and a Chick craving is no laughing matter.

When he called Chick-fil-A, he knew just what to order, asking for two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg and a boat.

Instead of laughing at the elderly man’s request, in true above-and-beyond Chick-fil-A excellence, the manager found a way to fulfill his order, proving their customer service is always on the forefront — even during a natural disaster.

The manager called her husband and asked him to take his boat out to Spencer’s address to make a rescue.

As Spencer and his wife Karen watched the flood waters continue to rise, they were soon met with the smiling faces of their rescuers.

As the elderly couple loaded their possessions into the boat, it became clear that it would be a tight fit. They might have to put some items back.

But, all of a sudden, rescuers on jet skis appeared, moving toward the little group. The couple each climbed onto the back of a Jet Ski, and soon they were safe and dry.

J.C. appeared on Good Morning America to describe his experiences, after he and his wife were recently reunited with their rescuers.

Keith Christensen and Winston Savice, Jr. were the men who saved the couple, as they did for countless others in the aftermath of Harvey.

Monday morning was one of the most devastating days of Harvey flooding in the Houston area, but the community rallied together.

Thanks to people like Christensen, Savice, Jr. and the dedicated manager at Chick-fil-A, people all over Houston made it through the dark days of the storm unharmed.

