An overnight rollover crash is reportedly responsible for a massive electrical outage in Dickinson, and officials said the power is still out in some parts of the area.





Investigators said the incident began when a truck traveling in the 3100 block of Dickinson Avenue lost control and hit a power line at about 1:30 a.m., which caused an outage.

A gas line was also became severed in the incident, which police said led to a fire.

@TNMP now assessing damage as fire dies down on Dickinson Ave in Dickinson. Power should be restored by 9am. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/IvxCzDT3bj — Sofia Ojeda (@KPRCSofiaOjeda) December 20, 2017

Now, authorities estimate power may not be fully restored until midday.

Dickinson Police updated the public at about 9:00 a.m. Wednesday with no injuries to report.