An overnight rollover crash is reportedly responsible for a massive electrical outage in Dickinson, and officials said the power is still out in some parts of the area.


Investigators said the incident began when a truck traveling in the 3100 block of Dickinson Avenue lost control and hit a power line at about 1:30 a.m., which caused an outage.

A gas line was also became severed in the incident, which police said led to a fire.

Now, authorities estimate power may not be fully restored until midday.

Dickinson Police updated the public at about 9:00 a.m. Wednesday with no injuries to report.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
