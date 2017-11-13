Authorities made a grim discovery after a 60-year-old deaf woman never returned from the grocery store

According to police, an area 60-year-old woman disappeared after a trip to the grocery store two weeks ago.

RELATED: A Houston elementary school counselor allegedly used lice checks to commit sex crimes against an 8-year-old

Late last week, they said they discovered the remains of Elizabeth Rivera at Old Galveston Road and Broadway in southeast Houston around 10:00 a.m. during an area search.

“It wasn’t natural causes,” Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle.

Authorities are not releasing the official cause of death at this time, however.





Investigators said Rivera walked with a limp, formerly missing since Oct. 29 , two days after last being seen near Junior Street in Houston.

Approximately 40 EquuSearch volunteers reportedly turned up Sunday to comb the area near the store, where after about 10 minutes, they found decomposing remains in an old truck bed.

RELATED: The crime task force did their job in Houston, and now Gov. Abbott is bringing the same tactics to Texas

“I wouldn’t think she would have climbed in there by herself, but, again, this is up to HPD Homicide to go ahead and do their investigation and gather whatever evidence they can,” Miller said.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.