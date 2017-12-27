As families across Houston celebrated Christmas, a mother and her young daughter reportedly disappeared from their Texas home.

Fort Bend County authorities say family last saw Hillina Belay, 41, and her daughter Hannah, 2, around noon on Saturday.





They said Belay drives a dark-colored compact vehicle, which police believe she drove at the time of her disappearance.

While no foul play is suspected, authorities say they need to verify the well-being of the mother and child.

Hillina Belay was last seen driving a dark-colored compact vehicle. They reside near SH 99 / FM 1093. Pls contact us at 281-341-4665 if you know her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/wklTrBeKo5 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 26, 2017

Court documents reportedly show Belay’s record consists of two felony charges, and, over the course of the past month, she allegedly tried to run over an officer, later being arrested for DWI, during which police said they found marijuana in her possession.

Authorities did not say if they believe the disappearance to be connected to the recent incident or charges against her.

Belay is described as 5’4″ with black hair and brown eyes, while daughter Hannah is 2’6″ tall with black hair.

If you would like to share any information regarding the disappearance, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.