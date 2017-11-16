Authorities say Harvey may be helping a Houstonian get away with murder

The family of a murder victim claims the lead suspect in the young woman’s death fled from law enforcement under the cover of the chaos of Hurricane Harvey.





According to authorities, Martiza Lopez, 25, died in northwest Harris County in June; her boyfriend Carlos Gonzalez called 911, during the audio of which, he can be heard claiming she accidentally shot herself.

Police believe Gonzalez shot Lopez and left the scene with the couple’s infant daughter, who Gonzalez reportedly left on his aunt’s doorstep.

Lopez’s family claims the couple argued frequently, including the night prior to the shooting; a relative of Lopez also said Gonzalez bragged about being a member of the MS-13 gang and how he owned an AR-15 assault weapon.

After investigators gathered evidence at the crime scene, including a bloody shirt allegedly belonging to Gonzalez, a judge issued an arrest warrant on a charge of capital murder with a $200,000 bond.

Police said they searched for Gonzalez until the end of August, when Hurricane Harvey dumped several feet of rain on Houston, halting their search in lieu of rescue efforts.

The Lopez family said this is when they believe Gonzalez made his escape, possibly leaving the country either to hide out in Mexico or to return to his native El Salvador.

“He’s a dangerous guy….” Blanca Garcia, Lopez’s sister, who is now raising the couple’s child, said in an interview. “I fear for my safety.”

Family members say Gonzalez is easily identifiable by his numerous tattoos, including “HOUSTON,” “281″ and a star on his left arm. “TEXAS” and “713” is also reportedly tattooed on his right arm, with “GONZALEZ” across his upper back.

Crime Stoppers posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of Gonzalez. If you would like to share, they encourage you to call 713-222-TIPS as soon as possible.

May this victim RIP.