Authorities say they are no closer to solving the mystery of the boy who washed ashore in Galveston

No one knows who the boy is, or why he died.

But, despite the cold trails, the FBI and Galveston-area authorities say they are continuing to investigate the mystery of the boy, whose body was found on a stretch of deserted Galveston Island beach on Oct. 20.

They are reportedly increasing a reward for any information to $10,000.

Investigators named the child “Little Jacob,” and say they are currently waiting for the results of an autopsy.





“This is extremely unusual for any part of the country and extremely unusual for Galveston Island,” Capt. Joshua Schirard with the Galveston Police Dept. said in an interview with Click2Houston.

A sketch of the child, believed to be between the ages of 3 to 5, was distributed late last month.

FBI and TexasEquusearch now helping search for clues in the case of the boy's body found on Galveston Island pic.twitter.com/i5L2gRic4O — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) November 6, 2017

There are no known missing children in the Galveston area.

“We are throwing every resource we possibly can at assuring we identify this child,” Schirard said.

If you would like to share information on this case, contact your local authorities or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.