One day after putting out a $5,000 award for information regarding a shooter in the Heights, police said they got their man.

RELATED: Someone fired a gun on the streets of the Heights, and police want answers


Authorities arrested Edwin Ospino, 22, Wednesday afternoon in connection with shooting a gun at Cottage Grove Park, a recording of which surfaced from the Nov. 16 incident.

Ospino will be charged with deadly conduct, according to the Houston Chronicle.

RELATED: From the courthouse to a press conference, Houston’s Snapchat shooters and their supporters are speaking out

The shooting is similar to another Snapchat shooting in September, when two people fired shots in west Houston traffic.

