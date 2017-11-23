One day after putting out a $5,000 award for information regarding a shooter in the Heights, police said they got their man.

Authorities arrested Edwin Ospino, 22, Wednesday afternoon in connection with shooting a gun at Cottage Grove Park, a recording of which surfaced from the Nov. 16 incident.

Ospino will be charged with deadly conduct, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The shooting is similar to another Snapchat shooting in September, when two people fired shots in west Houston traffic.