"Grinch" promises to steal Christmas from neighbors until package is returned
According to authorities, a man who allegedly stabbed a dog to death in Humble, Texas, remains on the run.

On Dec. 10, police allege Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Brooks, 49, attacked a dog after having an argument with its owner.


During the argument, Brooks pulled out a folding knife and threatened the dog, a one-year-old pit bull mix named Drama.

Later, the dog staggered into her owner’s home with blood dripping from her neck and chest. Although her owner rushed the dog to the veterinarian, Drama’s injuries were too extensive to save her, and she was euthanized.

After the vicious attack, the Harris County District Attorney charged Brooks with cruelty to animals. This week, Books was also handed an additional third-degree felony, but authorities are unable to locate him to make the arrest.

Brooks faces two to ten years in prison if convicted. An award of $5,000 is offered for information leading to Brooks’ arrest. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (713-222-8477).

Authorities search for a man who allegedly stabbed a 1-year-old pup to death AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
