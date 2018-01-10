Harris County deputies are searching for teens involved in a possible incident in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant, as two teens were caught on camera stuffing a third into the trunk of a vehicle.





Surveillance footage from a camera outside the Popeyes located on Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress captured the incident. At this time, authorities are unsure if it was a prank or a kidnapping.

A driver passing by the scene who witnessed a teen jump from the car only to be chased down and stuffed in the trunk brought the footage to attention. After witnessing the incident, the driver entered the Popeyes and asked manager Danielle Matthews if she saw what happened.

Matthews says the video captured the incident.

“It was scary. We were actually in the building and didn’t even see what was going on. So I hope that whoever it is, that he is OK,” Matthews told KHOU.

At this time, authorities say no one matching the potential victim’s description has been reported missing.

The incident occurred Monday, Jan. 8, at 6:15 p.m.

One suspect is described as a white male wearing blue shorts and a blue and white shirt with wording on the front, while the other is described as Hispanic and wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.

Both individuals are estimated to be between the ages of 12 and 20.

The teens were driving a black Corolla. A third suspect stayed inside the vehicle throughout the incident.

To report information, please call (713)-274-9100.

