Authorities seek Justice for tortured dog

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public appeal for help in solving a case that has broken hearts across the area.

On June 9, a concerned citizen brought a stray dog to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. Found on Old Texaco Camp Road, the dog showed signs of severe abuse. Dubbed “Justice,” the injured pup has made an impact on the entire community.

Justice was found with layers of electrical tape wrapped around her nose and mouth, holding it shut. After she was brought to the shelter, the staff examined her and determined that the tape had been on the dog’s snout for an extended period of time.

Once the tape was removed, more damage was discovered. According to reports, the injuries to the dog’s snout were life threatening.

While the dog is now securely in the hands of S.A.F.E. (Saving Animals From Euthanasia) House Rescue, her recovery is expected to be long and difficult.

If you know anything about Justice or may have seen her before her rescue, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867.