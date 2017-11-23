Menu
A recycling plant’s water conservation efforts led to a thick plume of black smoke, which, fortunately, looked worse than it turned out.

RELATED: A boastful Houston firefighter gets busted for bamboozling unions for Harvey relief


The latest comes according to officials, who battled the one-alarm blaze near the Port of Houston earlier this week.

The Houston Fire Department told the Houston Chronicle the fire started at Derichebourg Recycling around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, when workers didn’t use enough water during their destruction of cars inside the plant.

About a dozen trucks reportedly battled the blaze near Harrisburg and Navigation boulevards, with no injuries reported.

Fire from houston

RELATED: The Houston Fire Department’s lack of vital equipment for flood rescues is just sad

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Advertisement