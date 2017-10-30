Authorities shared a gruesome update on the woman killed in Thursday’s Hwy 249 hit-and-run

Late last week, police say a tragic scene played out on a dark Texas highway after a woman walked alongside the northbound lanes of Hwy 249 near Fallbrook Drive.

When the woman attempted to cross the road, a vehicle struck her, continuing on without rendering aid, according to authorities.

After she fell to the road, authorities said as many as eight additional vehicles possibly ran her over – none stopping to help her or call emergency services, leaving her there injured in the middle of the roadway.





Woman hit by 4-5 cars while trying to cross Hwy 249. Not one of them stopped. She died on scene. Deputies haven't released her name. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/p0KVz2v43o — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 27, 2017

UPDATE from HCSO: now, investigators think 7-8 cars hit this woman after the first one ran her over on 249. She died on scene. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/yuESwgY86O — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 27, 2017

The Harris County Sheriff’s office said the incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m., though none of the drivers called in the accident, and they reported the victim dead at the scene.

Police say they are currently withholding her name while the family is identified and the investigations continue.

Although no vehicles stopped at the scene, authorities said they are working to review surveillance footage in the area of the accident, which potentially could reveal the identify of the driver – or drivers – responsible for the hit-and-run injuries proximately causing her death.

If you have any information about this accident, authorities are asking you call the Sheriff’s office at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.