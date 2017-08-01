Authorities warn of a suspicious, possibly armed man impersonating officers northeast of Houston

When flashing lights appeared behind Nathan Doyle, he never suspected the officer who pulled him over might be fake.

“He never said his name, never said where he was from, all he said was he was a deputy,” Doyle said in an interview with KHOU. “He had a pistol on his side, he was in all black.”

Doyle was pulled over on Highway 321 near FM 1008 in Dayton on Saturday at around noon.

On Monday, Liberty County authorities issued a warning about a man impersonating an officer in the area northeast of Houston. In addition to this most recent incident in Liberty County, two other reports were called in near Splendora and Roman Forest.





Unsure of the man’s intentions, Captain Ken DeFoor of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said he maintains some concerns:

“It could be an abduction, it could be a murder, it could be a rape, it could be a robbery,” DeFoor said.

The person of interest is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 6-feet tall, possibly driving an older model white Ford Crown Victoria.

If you have any information on this case, contact the police or Crime Stoppers at (713) 521-4600.