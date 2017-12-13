Police say two teens sustained injuries in a shooting, with one eventually succumbing to their injuries, in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Houston Tuesday night.





Investigators believe the assailants fired multiple shots from a gray SUV, but it is currently unknown if the minors are targeted victims of the shooting, which occurred at the Sir John Apartments on Madrid Street.

A 16-year-old male died at the hospital, while a 14-year-old female is reportedly in critical condition.

“We have spoken to people who heard things and saw things, but that’s about it. If anybody has any information they can contact the Houston Police Department homicide division or Crime Stoppers,” HPD officer S.M. Ragsdale said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 713-222-TIPS.