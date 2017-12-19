Popular Houston restaurant Underbelly will reportedly undergo changes over the next year, as award-winning Chef Chris Shepherd recently unveiled his new foodie vision.





“Yeah, I’ll be opening three new restaurants in 2018,” Shepherd said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle.

Shepherd’s chef record reportedly includes accolades for his award-winning dishes, including the coveted James Beard Best Chef Southwest Award.

According to his announcement, the current incarnation of Underbelly, located at 1100 Westheimer Road, will become a new steakhouse called Georgia James, a namesake after Shepherd’s parents.

Before the new restaurant opens, Shepherd said he is planning a major remodel to the reinvent the space; Underbelly is set to close in March 2018 to begin the remodel.

Next door, Shepherd said Haymerchant will continue to operate, adding a lunch course featuring popular dishes from Underbelly’s current menu.

In April 2018, Underbelly will reportedly reopen as UB Preserv down the road in a space at 1609 Westheimer, a location once home to Poscol/Jimmy Chew’s.

Unlike its predecessor, Shepherd said it will come with set menu rather than daily specials, as well as a casual atmosphere.

But the popular Houston hotspot isn’t then only restaurant Shepherd plans to give second life:

Also on Westheimer, Shepherd said he plans to change the menu at his revolving restaurant One Fifth from seafood to Mediterranean, with the switch expected to be completed in August 2018.

Houston foodies will finally get a taste of Shepherd’s steakhouse sometime in the second half of 2018.