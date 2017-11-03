Back in the studio to commemorate the WS win, the Astros are reviving more than the city’s spirits

They’re back from the dead!

Thanks to their new hit ‘World Series Grillz’ celebrating the Astros’ World Series win, Paul Wall, Z-ro and Lil’ Keke’s careers are breathing new life.

Mr. Wall is so excited, he is reportedly offering gifts of his signature accessory and the song’s namesake to the team.

No word on the final cost of the offer for the roster of about 40, including administration and players, but joining Houston’s Polka Pete and Professor Bun B’s timeless, respective celebratory anthems, this is surely one for the top of the charts.





Congrats, Houston! We #EarnedIt.