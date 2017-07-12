“Bank jugging” is many Houstonians’ worst nightmare, and it’s happening more than ever around town

It’s not a phrase that immediately causes fear, but “bank jugging” is a thing in Houston.

And for one area woman, the fear is real.

A Houston mother of two is still in shock after she became a victim of the targeted scheme Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Cook Road near Alief Clodine Road.

“Cindy,” as she is known, was leaving the bank and was returning to her place of business, when a man pulled up behind her, got out and tried to open her passenger-side door.





When he was unable to gain access into her car, he smashed the window, grabbing her purse.

Lucky for Cindy, her phone and wallet were in her lap.

“I was traumatized,” Cindy said in an interview. “I thought he pointed a gun at me and shot at my window.”

Speaking out to raise awareness about the violent act, she vows to not be such an easy target next time:

“First thing I’m going to do is get some training, get my license and get my gun to protect myself, and be alert 24/7.

Investigators don’t have any suspects at this time, but are asking people to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 if they have any information.