Because everything is bigger in Texas, feel fancier than ever at this new “mansion” nail salon in Cypress

While its outside blends into the rest of the shopping center, the owners of a nail salon and spa recently transformed the inside of their new shop into the fanciest salon around.

Gossip & Co. Nail Spa is opening a second location in Cypress, promising customers will walk away from their pampering looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Located at 12603 Louetta Road, Suite 100, the salon and spa is taking social media by storm after revealing its upscale look.





Owners Steve and Lulu Nguyen first posted photos of the interior on their Facebook page on June 6.

And with winding staircases, a massive chandelier and a designated man cave, the 8500 square foot salon is being called a mansion.

The soft opening is set for today, Wednesday, July 26, and a grand opening will be held on August 13.

With distractions for husbands to relax and watch sports in the man cave, while children play in the Disney-themed room, women can take a break in one of 70 pedicure chairs and choose their nail adornments from nearly 2,000 nail color options, making fun for the whole family.

The salon also offers space for parties and private events.

Treat yourself, Houston!