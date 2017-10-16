Beef with plastic is not on the menu for H-E-B in this recall

You might want to check your freezer for H-E-B’s Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce.

The San Antonio-based retailer has removed the product from its shelves because the meat contains plastic.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the company that makes the beef, J&B Sausage Co., recalled 12,816 pounds after a consumer found plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the recall last Friday.

All 28-ounce and 16-ounce trays of the product with use-by dates of Dec. 15, 2017, are affected; the item was produced under the H-E-B label on Sept. 16.