Before he took a knee in Arizona, Trump reportedly called Jerry Jones over and over

Last Monday, President Trump reportedly placed at least four calls to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, imploring him to take a stand during the national anthem.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the President aimed to persuade Jones and his team not to kneel.

This week teams have anthem plans. It was tense last week, with @realDonaldTrump calling Jerry Jones 4 times & imploring him not to kneel: pic.twitter.com/D8jvrV4Aze — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2017

In the end, the Cowboys and their owner came together before the anthem and took a knee in solidarity.

The team then stood while the song was played.





Analysts agree it was not quite the outcome Trump likely wanted, despite Jones’ previous unwavering support.

The America’s Team’s owner gave $1 million to Trump’s inauguration.

Just the latest in the NFL’s hotly-contested ongoing demonstration debacle.