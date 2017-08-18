Bellisimo! A famous restaurateur’s villa-inspired mansion in Driftwood can be yours for $12 million

Situated just outside Austin, a restaurateur’s getaway looks a lot like Italy.

But Carrabba’s Italian Grill Co-founder Damian Mandola’s “Villa Antichita,” a 323-acre estate, is in Driftwood, about 25 miles from downtown, nestled in the Hill Country’s rolling, verdant topography.

RELATED: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson just listed his Texas lakeside vacation compound — and for just $4 million it could be yours

And now it can be yours for a cool $12 million. Mandola’s ultra-luxe property has just hit the market, and it’s a wowzer.

With three houses, a bocce ball court and an underground temperature-controlled wine cellar with a capacity of 1,000 bottles, this place has everything.





Highlights of the 8,721-square-foot main house include a stone fireplace dating back to the 15th century and 28 hand-carved wood panels from a monastery in Italy.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house features a kitchen with a large island and a circa-1805 stone pizza oven, plus an outdoor kitchen also has a stone pizza oven.

RELATED: This historic piece of country music real estate will take your breath away

But if cooking at home doesn’t do it for the new buyer, iconic Salt Lick BBQ is a mere five-minute drive away.