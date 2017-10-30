Beloved in Houston, H.W. and his presidential son led the Astros Game 5 win last night at Minute Maid

Featured above, former President George W. Bush and his father George H.W. Bush opened Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night in Houston by throwing out the first pitch.

The younger presidential Bush threw the game’s first pitch accompanied by his father, who handed off the ball to his son.

Former President H.W. Bush currently lives in Houston and is an avid Astros fan, according to sbnation.com.

Former President W. threw a strike right over home plate.





The younger Bush also pitched the opening ball of game three of the 2001 World Series, shortly after the 9/11 disaster.

His father also accompanied him for the first pitch of the 2010 World Series Games.

During the Game 5 win last night, the elder Bush announced the “play ball” honors, with the microphone held by his son. Both wore their Astros windbreakers and posed for photos with players on the mound.

Off the field, the 41st U.S. president is currently caught up in the scandal surrounding prominent figures and sexual harassment, with several women accusing H.W. of sexual misconduct; his office issued a statement of apology on the matters, and investigations are ongoing.

The Astros pulled out a 13-12 win against the Dodgers on Sunday, making three victories to the Dodgers’ two heading into Game 6 at Dodgers Stadium on Halloween.

As the city still recovers from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey, many believe a World Series win could lift the city’s spirits, but we’ve got to #EarnIt. Let’s go, ‘Stros!